Sports Minister leads delegation to commiserate with family of late Frank Quist

Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), Isaac Kwame Asiamah led a delegation made up of members of the Sporting-fraternity to commiserate with family of the late Mr. Frank Quist, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Mr Quist passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, after battling with illness.



The delegation which visited his family on Tuesday morning included, Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Director General (NSA) Peter Twumasi, MOYS Chief Accountant, Emmanuel Oteng, Personal aide to the Minister, Dr. Ahmed, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, GFA Chief Financial Officer, Eyram Dzikunu, Staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Staff of the National Sports Authority and other members of the Sports Fraternity.



Addressing the bereaved Family, Hon. Asiamah intimated the Sporting Family has really lost a gem whose works at the ministry were unquestionable and will be remembered for holding the fort for the entire ministry.



He consoled the family and also added the ministry will come together with the family and send Mr. Frank Quist home in a befitting manner.



Family members of the late Chief Director who received the delegation included his wife, mother and Sister.



They expressed their appreciation for the visit and informed the Minister that in due course a date for the funeral would be announced.

