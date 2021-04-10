Sports Minister hosts GFA executives; tasks them to win 2021 AFCON

Soccer News of Saturday, 10 April 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday 7 April 2021, hosted the leadership of the Ghana Football Association at his office in Accra.
The Ghana FA President, Kurt Okraku and the Executive Council paid the courtesy visit to the ministry.
The meeting was to welcome the new Sports Minister to his new role and also to discuss issues of mutual benefits.
Hon. Ussif took over as the Sports Minister in March 2021 replacing for Hon. Isaac Asiamah.
"We were all curious to know what to expect after your appointment and obviously we got ourselves into meetings and our singular pledge from one day one has been to offer you undiluted support in your tenure as the sector Minister," Ghana FA President Mr. Okraku said during the meeting.
"Indeed given the power of football, football can be troublesome and if it is that football is against a Minister, there is trouble. But we have vowed and at least since October 2019, we have always stayed with the sector Minister, through and through, from the former Minister to your good self.
"We are also very much aware that the football industry is a capital intensive industry, for which reason our small and tight sports economy alone cannot support our intentions and our policies, for which reason it’s always important that the football sector gives the Ministry the needed support and vice versa.
"In that light we shall offer you an undiluted support and we also expect that you will show this family good support.
"The football is so strong to impact positively on the youth of this country because obviously football is a youth sport and it’s important that we don’t only protect the future of our youth but also prepare them for life after the sport.
"We will work closely with you. The industry has loads of needs, for the masses, winning of trophies is paramount, capacity building is paramount, infrastructure is paramount but we all have to work together to get the desired results," Mr. Okraku added