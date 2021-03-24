Sports Minister extends best wishes to Black Stars ahead of Bafana Bafana clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif extended a message of good luck to the Black Stars on Tuesday as the team prepares to travel to South Africa for the clash against the Bafana Bafana.



The Ghana male senior national team will later this week take on their counterpart from South Africa in a crucial Group C encounter in the qualifiers to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Having trained yesterday after players reported to camp, the Black Stars team today held another session at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The newly-sworn in Minister for Youth and Sports watched the team’s training alongside Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



At the end of the training, Hon. Mustapha Ussif bid farewell to the Black Stars and gave the side some message of motivation to go and bring victory.



The Ghana team will depart Accra later this evening for South Africa ahead of the big game scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 25, 2021.