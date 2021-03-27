Sports Minister congratulates Azamati over historic 100m feat

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has congratulated sprinter Benjamin Azamati for breaking the national 100m record and also qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.



The US-based sprinter yesterday broke the 22-year-old national 100m record held by Leonard Myles-Mills after storming to a stunning 9.97s at the Texas relays on Friday.



The Sports Minister took to his Facebook page to congratulate the sprinter for what he described as a historic feat.



"Congratulations to Benjamin Azamati for his historic 9.97s run, which broke the 22-year old national 100m record held by Leo Myles-Mills and also qualifying him for the Tokyo Olympics," Mustapha Ussif wrote.



"Azamati's background as a former school athlete and his remarkable rise to prominence is the reason we want to revamp and pay more attention to inter-schools competitions to be able to unearth and develop more of such talents for our country," the Sports Minister added.



Azamati was a student-athlete at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) and the University of Ghana.



During his vetting last month, Mustapha Ussif said revamping schools and college sports would be one of his main priorities in order to discover and develop more talents by awarding them educational scholarships to sports universities.



