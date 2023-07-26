Sports Minister commends Akufo-Addo for role in resolving impasse between AU, ANOCA and AASC

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his pivotal role in resolving the long-standing impasse between the African Union, the Association of National Olympic Committee (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederation (AASC).



The resolution of this impasse was a crucial step towards the successful organization of the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.



Speaking at the Meet the Press organized by the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 26th July 2023, the Sports Minister highlighted the significance of the resolved dispute, which had been hindering progress in the planning of the African Games.



Thanks to the intervention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stakeholders involved in the impasse have signed a Negotiated Agreement on the Management and Organization of the African Games, marking a significant milestone in the planning process.



The signing of this agreement took place on February 19th, 2023, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



To ensure a successful organization of the games, a Technical Committee has been established, chaired by H.E. Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development of the African Union.



Additionally, Mr. Mustapha Berraf, the President of ANOCA, and Major General Nasser, the President of AASC, will serve as Vice-Chairpersons.



In the Minister's speech, he also presented updates on Ghana's preparations towards hosting the 13th African Games, Accra 2023.



Various sports codes have been selected for the games, and significant progress has been made in the construction of essential sporting infrastructure.



Furthermore, the Minister emphasized the commitment of the government to adopt a "Green Game Strategy" for the event, focusing on sustainability and environmental friendliness.



As a testament to Ghana's dedication to sports development, the country has been participating in various international events, achieving notable success and recognition. The upcoming African Para Games, scheduled for September 2023, will be hosted in Ghana and serve as a test case for the 13th African Games.



With the resolution of the impasse and the signing of the Negotiated Agreement, the Local Organising Committee, in consultation with all relevant stakeholders, agreed to hold the 13th African Games on 8th - 23rd March 2024.



The schedule for the Games is as follows:



The arrival of Athletes & Officials - 5th to 7th March 2024



Opening Ceremony - 8th March 2024



Closing Ceremony - 23rd March 2024



Departure of Athletes & Officials - 24th March 2024



Sports enthusiasts across Africa eagerly await the new date for the 13th African Games, and the successful resolution of the impasse ensures a promising future for the sporting event.