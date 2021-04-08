Sports Minister Hon. Ussif hosts GFA; tasks them to win 2022 Africa Cup of Nations

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, hosted the leadership of the Ghana Football Association at his office in Accra.



The Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, and the Executive Council paid the courtesy visit to the ministry.



The meeting was to welcome the new Sports Minister to his new role and also to discuss issues of mutual benefits.



Hon. Ussif took over as the Sports Minister in March 2021 replacing Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah.



"We were all curious to know what to expect after your appointment and obviously we got ourselves into meetings and our singular pledge from one day has been to offer you undiluted support in your tenure as the sector Minister," Ghana FA President Mr. Kurt Okraku said during the meeting.



"Indeed giving the power of football, football can be troublesome and if it is that football is against a Minister, there is trouble. But we have vowed and at least since October 2019, we have always stayed with the sector Minister, true and true, from the former Minister to your good self."



"We are also very much aware that the football industry is a capital intensive industry, for which reason our small and tight sports economy alone cannot support our intentions and our policies, for which reason it’s always important that the football sector gives the Ministry the needed support and vice versa."



"In that light, we shall offer you undiluted support and we also expect that you will show this family good support."



"The football is so strong to impact positively on the youth of this country because obviously football is a youth sport and it’s important that we don’t only protect the future of our youth but also prepare them for life after the sport."



"We will work closely with you. The industry has loads of needs, for the masses, winning of trophies is paramount, capacity building is paramount, infrastructure is paramount but we all have to work together to get the desired results." Mr. Okraku added



Mr. Okraku led the delegation which included the vice president of the GFA Mark Addo and Executive Council members Dr. Randy Abbey, Dr. Tony Aubyn, Frederick Acheampong, and Nana Sarfo Oduro.



The rest were Madam Habiba Atta Forson, George Amoako, Samuel Anim Addo and Linford Asamoah.



Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana FA, Alex Asante, Technical Director Bernard Lippert, and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum were all part of the GFA delegation.



Hon. Ussif assured that his office is ready to offer the football industry the needed support to deliver.



"I am extremely happy to host you today at my office. There are three things on my heart that I want to achieve as a Sports Minister and with your support; I know we can achieve them," he said.



"My aim is to revive competitions at the school and colleges level and I have already written to the Education Minister to help me set up a technical committee for that purpose."



Hon. Ussif also urged the Ghana FA to do everything possible to clinch the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



"As a Minister, I should set objectives and work towards it so the Africa Cup of Nations is my next target. It is the dream of H.E Nana Akufo Addo, President of Ghana to win the AFCON and as a Minister, whatever we require to win the trophy, let’s start working on it now.



"The next thing is to qualify for the World Cup in 2022. We have done it before and we can do it again



"I am ready; the way to go is to invest in the game and I can assure you that my Ministry will give you the needed push to succeed’’ the Hon. Minister added.



The Ministry was represented by Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director, Emmanuel Oteng, Chief Accountant, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority, and Kenneth Annang, Public Relations Officer.



There will be further engagements in the coming days to build on the relationship and to strategize and plan for upcoming International competitions.



