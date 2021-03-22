Sports Journalism is not for the lazy - Kwabena Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey, Contributor

President of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has counselled members of the Volta and Oti branch of SWAG, to shun the profession, if they are in for money.



This he said, during the Betway Sports Writers’ Conference held for the two regions at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho, on Friday, March 19, 2021.



Talking about the ‘Highs and Lows’ in the profession, Kwabena Yeboah who has over four decades of experience in sports journalism said, consistency and hard work pays.



“If money is your target, then forget sports journalism, because Journalism is not for rich people. You can check it out, all over. If you want to be rich, then enter into business because journalism takes a lot of sacrifice and perseverance. It is not for lazy people.



“You have to be educating yourself, building your capacity always and pushing for greatness. Let the Sky be your limit and don’t fall for the hype because you are on radio or TV.



“At the end, there will be a lot of favours and I bet you, that is when you’ll really enjoy it. The travels and other opportunities will flow,” he added.



Betway, the leading online sports betting company launched in 2006 partnered SWAG for the maiden Sports Writers’ Conference in Accra and Kumasi last year.



The relationship grew stronger and Betway is now taking the Betway Sports Writers’ Conference (#Betwayswc) to every region, having already visited 4 regions, namely, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, and Eastern.



It was a Conference worth having again, as the over 40 members across the 2 regions shared their knowledge acquired from experts, Maurice Quansah (Vice President of SWAG) and Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, who facilitated on Ethics of Sports Journalism and Sports Branding.