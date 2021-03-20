Sports Check with Black Satellites defender Frank Assinki

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After an amazing performance at the U-20 African Cup of Nations, Black Satellites defender Frank Assinki takes his turn on Sports Check.



A strong pillar in defense for the Ghana-U20 side, Assinki reveals how he managed to man the back line to ensure the Satellites won the tournament.



Assinki who played in all the 6 games at the tournament walks us through how the team prepared for games and what motivated the team to seek the ultimate.



Although his time in the Ghana Premier League is not remembered by many, the lanky defender recounts how he got discovered by Inter Allies.



Being one of the few players to have won a man of the match award in a game against Hearts of Oak, Assinki says it's one thing he would cherish for many years to come.



According to him, playing against the Phobians is just like playing against Barcelona.



Although he currently plays for FC Koge in the Danish 1st Division, the teenager has dreams of playing in one of the best leagues in Europe in the near future.



In the interview on Sports Check, Assinki also talks about his disappointment following the cancellation of the U-20 FIFA World Cup due to the coronavirus.



Watch the full video below







