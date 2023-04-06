Sports Check with Antoine Semenyo on life in Premier League and playing for Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

A day after scoring Ghana’s only goal against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of National team, Antoine Semenyo caught up with GhanaWeb's Joseph Adamafio on the Sports Check Show.



In this exclusive interview, the Black Stars striker opens up about scoring his debut goal on home soil and life in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth.



Reminiscing moments after scoring his goal, Semenyo said, “It still feels great. I have loads of messages and calls from family members but deep down it’s a great feeling.



Although his early life in the Premier League has been tough, Semenyo hopes that his goal at the national team level spurs him on to greater success with Bournemouth



“I haven’t really scored much of late, so when you score it gives you that confidence. It boosts my game to another level. Hopefully, I can do that for the next game and when I get back to club level” the striker said.



Semenyo revealed that he draws inspiration from Asamoah Gyan and wants to be exactly like him.



“I used to watch him when it came to the AFCON competitions and the World Cu. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him,” the former Bristol City player stated.



Watch Sports Check with Antoine Semenyo below











