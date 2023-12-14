Sports Check with Abu Kamoko: Meet Bukom Banku's son who aims to be a Ghanaian boxing icon

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

In the heart of Ghana's vibrant boxing community is a rising star who is poised to follow in the footsteps of his father. Abu Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, the son of Bukom Banku, is gearing up to take over the mantle from his father.



The young boxer has demonstrated not only his genetic boxing prowess but also a determination to carve his path to success.



In this special edition of Sports Check, we get closer into the life of the young Abu Kamoko as he prepares for his upcoming amateur fight against Nigerian boxer, Jireh Yakubu on December 23 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Ambitious Tilapia confidently asserts that Jireh Yakubu is no match for him, boldly predicting a knockout victory in Round 2.



Drawing inspiration from the undefeated featherweight boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Abu Kamoko aspires to maintain an untarnished record, just like his father.



A member of Ghana’s Amateur boxing team, Abu Kamoko has set his sights on becoming an Olympic champion in the heavyweight division, aiming to bring glory to his country.



Abu Kamoko also shares insights into his ambitions for the future and the inspiration behind his name, derived from his father Bukom Banku.



With his father announcing his retirement from boxing, Tilapia is hopeful of walking in his footsteps by etching his name as one of the best boxers to ever emerge from Ghana.



Watch the full episode of Sports Check with Bukom Banku's son Abu Kamoko below







