Sports News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports Check with Abeiku Jackson

Ghanaian swimmer, Abeiku Jackson on Sports Check

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson take his turn on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program.



The captain of the national swimming has just earned a FINA scholarship to study in Kazan, Russia.



He talks how much of a boost the scholarship is to his career and how believes his experience there will open doors for other Ghanaian swimmers.



Abeiku Jackson discusses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on his career and how he has been coping with the restrictions.



He highlights the importance of his father to his career and pay glowing tribute to the Ghana Swimming Association and other stakeholders.



His immediate focus is to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and is confident of securing a wildcard to the global sports festival.



Will Abeiku Jackson consider switching nationality to a country he believes his talent will be appreciated? His answer no.



Watch the interview below

