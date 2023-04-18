Sports Check: The inspirational story of Ghana's latest boxing sensation Freezy MacBones

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Freezy Macbones, the latest ‘kid’ on the Ghanaian boxing block speaks exclusively to GhanaWeb on the Sports Check program.



The boxer whose original name is Seth Gyimah shares his absolutely incredible and inspirational story from Bima in the Ashanti Region to the United Kingdom.



Gyimah tells GhanaWeb about his difficult background which among others include walking miles to get drinking water and sharing a relatively smaller room with his siblings.



Freezy Macbones as he prefers to be called, opens up on some of the jobs he had to take up in Ghana before the opportunity came for him to travel to the UK.



His expectations of an immediate turnaround in his fortunes in the UK did not materialize as he, at some point had to sleep under overheads and McDonald shops.



But through it all, MacBones never gave up because he always had the hope and belief that mother nature was going to smile at him someday.



The decision to box, as he tells GhanaWeb, came from watching a Manny Pacquiao versus Floyd Mayweather bout.



MacBones is grateful to everyone for all the praise but will continue to keep his head down and work hard towards a world title.



He also spoke about his side businesses which include a plantain chips brand and a soon-to-be-established Jollof restaurant.



Watch the interview below





KPE