Sports Check: The inspirational journey of Black Stars’ Patrick Kpozo from Aflao to Moldova

25-year-old Patrick Kpozo who plies his trade in the Moldovan Premier League for FC Sheriff Tiraspol takes his turn on GhanaWeb's Sports Check program with Joseph Nii Adamafio.



Patrick Kpozo became his national team breakthrough after securing his first Black Stars call-up under new coach Chris Hughton.



The 25-year-old right-back was part of the squad for the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the return leg in Luanda as the Black Stars secured 4 points from a possible 6 after winning 1-0 at home and draw 1-1 on the road.



Despite being an unused substitute in the doubleheader against Angola, Patrick Kpozo was happy to have been part of the squad as that has been his lifelong dream as a footballer.



He reveale that he cried upon receiving the invitation to join the Black Stars for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He also spoke about his ambitions and dreams as a footballer and where he sees himself going in the next couple of years as he will love to play for some of the big clubs in Europe.



Watch this edition of Sports Check with Patrick Kpozo in the video below:







