Sports Check: NDC, NPP manifestos for sports & upheavals within Asante Kotoko

Host Daniel Oduro, Saddick Adams and Jerome Otchere

On this edition of Ghanaweb TV’s Sports Check show, popular Ghanaian Sports journalist Saddick Adams and Editor of Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere dissect promises made by the NDC, NPP in their 2020 manifestos regarding sports and matters arising from the camp of Asante Kotoko.



Following the nationwide construction of ten multi-purpose youth and sports center of excellence centers in Ghana, the NPP has promised to construct an additional six in the newly-created regions. The governing NPP have also promised to upgrade the National Sports College, complete a national Olympic Stadium, create national academies among other things.



Meanwhile the NDC has promised to establish a sports development fund, invest in inter-schools and colleges games, transform the Winneba College into a dedicated tertiary sports university, offer tax relief to companies who sponsor sporting disciplines when they return to power in 2021.



However, owing to the past management of the Sports Ministry, the sports pundits questioned the commitments of the two major political parties.



Both journalists expressed their views on how the nation can generate internal income to support sporting disciplines with the infrastructural projects being constructed.



With reports on the possible resignation of CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah and club chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, the sports pundits urged the leaders not to succumb to the pressures but serve their term of office.



