Sports Check: Emmanuel Nettey talks coronavirus, juju, women and Black Stars dreams

It was his first match against Kotoko and from the outside of his right foot he gave a long pass the earned him applause from both set of fans and though his club ended up on the losing side, the fans sang his praise and his popularity has soared since.



On this edition of Sports Check, Emmanuel Nettey explains to GhanaWeb the secret behind the great start to his Hearts of Oak career and why he is gradually becoming the fans’ favourite.



The deep lying playmaker also speaks about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his career and what the GFA must do for players.



Juju in football? Nettey doesn’t believe in its existence and even if there is, he says ‘My God is bigger than any juju’.



In the strangest of picks, Nettey mentions Jonathan Mensah as his greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time and Bernard Dong Bortey as his best Hearts of Oak player in history.



Only a few players get the privilege of being tagged ‘the next Michael Essien’ and Nettey is one of them. He is happy with to be mentioned in the same sentence as the great midfielder but believes he can be better than the Chelsea legend.



The boyhood Hearts fan is happy to be living his dream but won’t rule out a move to Kotoko in the future.



He also talks about his partner, age cheating allegations made against him and his Black Stars dreams.



