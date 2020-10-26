Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Sponsorship is the only way to curb GPL player exodus – Micheal Osei

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Star player, Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko and Black Star player, Michael Osei says the only way local players would stay and play in the Ghana Premier League is for teams to get more sponsorships to run their clubs.



According to him, football club owners mostly use their own money to run the clubs. This, he described as, “not sustainable”, adding that the situation is having dire consequences on the league, leading to players joining the exodus bandwagon.



Michael Osei was speaking on Accra 100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso with Docta Kay.



Osei noted that quite a number of players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) leave the shores of the country just after one or two seasons which does not augur well for the quality of the local league.



He also stated that he cannot begrudge the players as they also want the best for themselves.



He recounted how almost all the players who won the WAFU Cup with Coach Maxwell Konadu have left to seek greener pastures in other leagues.



“Having more sponsorships for the clubs is the only way that can help teams to maintain players for a long period as that would give them the financial wherewithal to meet the demands of the players,” he stressed.



Michael Osei is currently the head coach of Star Madrid Football Club, a Division One league club owned by Nana Appiah Mensah of Zylofon Media.

