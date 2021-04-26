Sponsoring the Black Stars will enable govt support other sports disciplines - Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that funding for the Black Stars from corporate Ghana will go a long way to free up funds that will be channelled into the development of other less funded sports.



It is no secret that the annual budget for the sports ministry is usually squandered entirely by the budget of the Black Stars and other national teams which are solely funded through government subventions.



This development has adverse effects on other sporting disciplines which normally deprive them of the necessary funds in order to operate.



The Black Stars have been without a major sponsor for years now with all their bills solely funded by the government something which the sports minister wants to address by bringing on board corporate Ghana.



Asa a result of this initiative is the reason why a Presidential breakfast was held on Monday morning at the seat of government at the Jubilee House with President Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance.



It was attended by CEO's of various state institutions and corporate bodies in Ghana as they look to seek support for the Black Stars and other national teams.



The Minister made it known that supporting the funding of the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to fairly to support other sporting disciplines which hitherto are less funded.



"In spite of the appreciable increase in the sports sector's budgetary allocations in the past four years, there is still the need for alternative funding to guarantee sustainable development in sports in the country, and also to help government finance the ever-increasing cost of funding our national football teams, especially the Black Stars," Mustapha Ussif said.



"Supporting the funding of the Black Stars will enable the government to use our sports budget fairly to support other sporting disciplines, especially as the nation gears up for the Tokyo Olympics in July," he added."