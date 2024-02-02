Spokesperson of Ayew family responds to Dede Ayew retirement rumors

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, has indicated that Andre Dede Ayew cannot be forced to retire.



Andre Ayew has been one of the most criticised players after Ghana's poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Fiifi Tackie, a decision to retire is Andre Ayew's prerogative as a player and that people can only suggest.



"Andre is an adult to take his decision. You can advise, you can suggest but you can't decide for him. It's only he who can decide, nobody can decide for him...," he told Max TV.



Regarding the consistent criticism of the Ayew brothers - Dede and Jordan, Fiifi Tackie stated that people take advantage of the Ayew brand to boost their social media numbers attacking them deliberately.



"The name gives people lights and eyeballs and traffic, so when people talk about them they make money from them. An example is YouTube, when you talk about Jodan and Dede Ayew, you will get more reactions than the other (Black Stars) players. It gives them mailliage on their social media platforms and that's why they do that. Kwabena Yebaoh and Karl Tuffour are all doing their job. They have not retired because they think they have much to offer. It is their call to retire, nobody can push anybody to retire."



After playing the 2023 AFCON, Dede Ayew, 34, has now played 8 AFCON tournaments, making him the third player to achieve the feat.



He is Ghana's most capped player and the most capped player in AFCON history with 36 appearances, tied with Rigobert Song.









EE/EK