'Spirited' Black Stars gear up for Liberia friendly after securing AFCON qualification

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Following their successful qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars are not resting on their laurels. They are now preparing for an international friendly match scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, against Liberia.



The friendly encounter is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium and is part of Ghana's efforts to fine-tune their squad for upcoming challenges.



In a thrilling match on Thursday, the Black Stars secured their AFCON qualification with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



The goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah sealed the win and bolstered the team's confidence.



After the Central African Republic match, the players returned to the capital city, Accra, where preparations are underway for the friendly clash against Liberia. This fixture will provide an opportunity for the team to maintain their momentum and cohesion as they continue their journey.



Looking ahead, the Black Stars have a packed schedule, with two high-profile friendlies against the United States and Mexico slated for October. Following these friendlies, they will shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which are set to kick off in November.





