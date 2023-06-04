Spintex Knights trounce CYO 65-36 to end first round of Accra Basketball League with victory

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

The first round of the Greater Accra Basketball League Men's Division 1 ended on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with the debutants Spintex Knights placed firmly at the summit of the table.



The Knights ended the round with a resounding 65-36 victory over CYO who are languishing at the bottom of the table.



Despite making wholesale changes to their starting team, the Spintex Knight still proved too strong for CYO who huffed and puffed in most parts of the game.



Bar the third quarter where CYO won with a marginal 12-11 scoreline, they were completely dominated by the Knights.



The gap in quality between the two sides was obvious from the first quarter as the Knights won with a 20-5 scoreline. In the second quarter, the Knights upped their points with 21 more points, compared to CYO’s 11.



CYO came in strongly in the third quarter with some good displays but the gap was too huge for them to close as the quarter ended with a 52-28.



Speaking to pressmen after the match, Spintex Knight’s forward John Teye conceded that they could have won the game by a huge margin had they not underestimated their opponent.



On his impression of the first round, John Teye popularly known as Mosquito described his experience in the top-flight division as an exciting one which has taught him and his teammates some useful basketball lessons.



On his part, Coach Selorm Thomas said that the massive changes in the matchday team were to provide opportunities for some players who have not seen much action in the season to enjoy some game-time ahead of the busy second-round schedule.



He expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team albeit the admission that the quality was not as expected.



He noted that the first round has been a significantly outstanding one for his boys but was quick to indicate the areas where his team fell short and need to work it.



He cited rebound as an area where his team exhibited some weakness and assured that they will use the off-season to address those concerns.



The win was the Knights’ consecutive of the season which has seen them extend a two-point lead over Braves of Customs.



