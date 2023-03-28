Spintex Knights make lightwork of Tema Youth in debut match in Accra Basketball League

Basketball of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In their first match in the elite division of Ghana basketball, the Spintex Knights sent a message to their competitors with a dominant 91-41 victory over Tema Youth on Saturday, March 25, 2023.



In the game played at the Prisons Basketball Court in Accra, the Knights made lightwork of their opponents, dominating all four quarters of the match.



With their sleek and coordinated moves, the Spintex Knights appeared too powerful for their Tema Youth who in sharp contrast, lacked the coordination and tactical awareness of the Knights.



By the end of the second quarter, the Spintex Knights had opened a 28-point lead on Tema Youth who had 20 points.



Determined to leave their opponents in their shadows, the Knights ended the third quarter with a 71-36 lead before ending the day with a resounding 91-41 scoreline.



Speaking to the press after the game, Dr. Eric Opoku Antwi, the co-found of Spintex Knights credited the win to the effective pre-season and preparation the team had.



The skipper of the side, Elvi Pobi Siaw commended his coach, Selorm Thomas for being the brain behind the victory.



He believes that the win will give them the needed boost in their subsequent matches and that the league title is not out of reach.



Coach Thomas himself expressed his ambition to win all trophies the team competes for and represent Ghana internationally.



The Knights will face Ghana Airforce in their next ABL Division 1 game.



In other results from the weekend, Leopards defeated Airforce 71-63, the University of Ghana beat Fire Service 66-59, Braves hammered CYO 88-46 and Army beat Ranix 43-11.



