Spintex Knights eye victory over Tema Youth in Accra Basketball League season opener

Basketball of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Basketball fans in Accra will on Saturday, March 25, 2023 enjoy great action when new entrants Spintex Knights take on Tema Youth in the first match of the men’s division of the Accra Basketball League.



The Prisons Basketball Court in Cantonments, Accra will serve as the centre of excitement when the two basketball clubs battle in what promises to be an exciting start to the season.



Dr Eric Opoku-Antwi, a co-founder of Spintex Knights disclosed in a Graphic Sports interview that the goal for the team is to finish in the top two.



They are also aiming to qualify for the national club championship and progress to the continental stage where they will compete in the Basketball African league.



He is thus appealing to basketball fans in Accra to show up in their numbers and enjoy the highly-anticipated game.



"On Saturday, It will be our first game of the season against one of the tough teams in Division 1 but we want to win and lay down a marker for the rest of the season," Dr Opoku-Antwi told GraphicOnline in an interview.



"At the end of the season, we (Spintex Knights) hope to place within the top two teams, qualify for the national club championship and claim a slot to feature in the BAL qualifiers".



The Knights recently placed second at the Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Tournament held in Nigeria.



The Knights recorded a walkover win over the University of Ghana (UG) in Game 2 of the three-game playoff series to qualify for Division 1.



