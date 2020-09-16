Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Spezia hitman Emmanuel Gyasi eager to make Serie A debut

Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi is eager to make his debut in the Serie A after helping the side secure promotion to Italy's elite division for the first time.



The 26-year-old had an enormous impact as the Black and Whites tied down their pass to the Italian first class last month.



Spezia reached Serie A for the first time in history, becoming the latest team to qualify after Benevento and Crotone.



And the Ghanaian-Italian football star is anticipating tough matches in his debut season in the Serie A where Spezia travel to Udinese.



"The coach was very important because he immediately gave me confidence and taught me a lot on an offensive level," the Ghanaian said



"It was really fundamental for me and my teammates: the important thing for us is that we must always keep the group because it has helped us so much this year.



"We know that Serie A will be a tough and tough championship, plus for many of us it's the first ever, so we can't wait to play."



Gyasi, registered 5 assists and plundered 8 goals in 33 matches in all competitions for the side last term.

