Sports News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Spezia forward Roberto Piccolo disappointed after missing Gyasi's goal-bound pass in defeat to Atalanta

Emmanuel Gyasi in action for his club

Spezia forward Roberto Piccolo has expressed disappointment after missing an Emmanuel Gyasi to-be assist in their defeat to Atalanta in Serie A last Friday.



Despite netting his side's only goal in the 3-1 defeat to the Bergamo club, he had the opportunity to double his tally with a fine pass from the Ghanaian.



However, the inexperience played missed.



“Thanks to the La Spezia staff who brought me back to the field soon. I'm happy for the network, but disappointed with the result because I would have liked to take home at least one point," said the 20-year-old after the game.



"I also think about the missed goal, I could have done better in that action", he said at the end of the game to Sky's microphones," he added on the missed opportunity.



Piccolo had a place in the team due to M'bala Nzola's absence but remains confident of seizing the opportunity before the Angolan forward returns from injury.



"He comes back from an injury and you need to have a little patience. Like me, he is physically powerful and takes longer to get into better shape. We are waiting for it, for my part I will always be ready," said the striker.