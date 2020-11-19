Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Spezia Calcio hold contract talks with in-form Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi

Italian Serie A side Spezia Calcio have opened contract talks with Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Gyasi has been an instrumental figure for the Eagles since returning a loan stint at F.C. Südtirol in 2018.



The 26-year-old became a cult hero at the Stadio Alberto Picco after scoring the winning goal against Frosinone Calcio in the first leg of the playoff final last term.



He has applied himself well since the club got promoted to the top-flight, registering two assists in seven Serie A games.



His current deal at the club expires in June 30th, 2021.



However, the club is ready to reward his superb performances with a fresh deal.



Last week, Mauro Meluso, who is the Managing Director of the club, held discussion with the player’s representative over a new contract.



Both parties are expected to find a common ground in the coming days.

