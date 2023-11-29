Special Olympics Ghana signs MoU with GES

Other Sports of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

In order to encourage the inclusion of children in play-based programs in Ghanaian schools, Special Olympics Ghana, a non-profit organization devoted to offering year-round sports instruction and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Per the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Ghana Education Service (GES) commits to providing its facilities, teachers, and students for Special Olympics Ghana events, training sessions, and capacity-building initiatives.



Through consistent chances to improve physical fitness, show courage, feel joy, and share gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, this cooperation hopes to encourage children with intellectual impairments to take an interest in sports.



After the Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday, the Deputy Director of the GES, Stephen Kwaku Owusu, said in an interview that the agreement reaffirms the government’s commitment to making sure that every kid receives the new play-based curriculum.



He recognized the potential of Special Olympics Ghana to plan sporting events for kids with intellectual impairments and their appropriateness as collaborators in supplying all special kids with the education and skills they need.



Special Olympics Ghana’s board chairman, Dr. Ebenezer Owusu, thanked the organization for the Memorandum of Understanding, saying it will allow them to reach more schools and communities around the nation.



He clarified that his group would support inclusive sports that all kids may play under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding.



Dr. Owusu voiced hope that Ghana’s performance in the Special Olympics Summer Games will be aided by the success of this new collaboration.



Charles Nyambe, the President of Special Olympics Africa Region, began by thanking Dr. Eric Nkansah, the Director-General of the GES, for his visionary and practical leadership in accepting Special Olympics as a partner. He also emphasized how the Unified Sports Programs of Special Olympics align with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and the Convention on the Rights for People with Disabilities, to which Ghana’s government is a signatory.



Nyambe reaffirmed Special Olympics’ commitment to assist the Government of Ghana in achieving these goals through the Unified Champion Schools Project. Finally, he said that Special Olympics Africa is honored to be present at such a momentous milestone, the ratification of Ghana’s commitment to expanding inclusive programming in Special Olympics.