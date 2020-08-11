Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Sparta Prague's Benjamin Tetteh wants to play in French Ligue 1

Ghanaian international Benjamin Tetteh

Considered as one of the best strikers in Eastern Europe on the books of Sparta Prague, Benjamin Tetteh wishes to sail towards a new horizon, after four seasons in the Czech Republic.



A rare commodity in the current market, the Ghanaian would be a major asset for many Ligue 1 clubs.



Clubs in France should be queuing for the services of the well built Ghanaian striker who has taken the Czecg Republic by storm.



"I have been here (in the Czech Republic) for four years and I would like a change of environment. Now is the time to go." he told 90mins.



Spotted by Standard de Liege in 2015, at the age of 18, following a high-quality performance at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the young center-forward got a taste of European football at a very young age.



"At the beginning it was great. I was training initially with the B team, but during an international break there were a lot of players missing so I had my chance, he recalls. first friendly against Dusseldorf I gave an assist and caused a penalty, and the following weekend in the league (2-1 loss to Westerlo) I scored, from there I stayed with the first team. "



Faced with a lot of competition, Tetteh then went into exile in the Czech Republic where he rose to power to become one of the best players in the championship.



After two mixed years on loan at Slovacko (2016-2017) and Bohemians 1905 (2017-2018), the Ghanaian makes full use of his qualities with Sparta Prague:



"Keeping the ball and eliminating my opponents, he tells us. . I love having the ball and provoking ". Swift and powerful, he admits to fishing in his head game, despite him being 1m 93.



He scored 11 league goals in his first season with the prestigious Czech club, the native of Accra followed with eight goals and five assists in all competitions during this campaign.



Close to committing to Galatasaray at the start of the season, some Ligue 1 clubs would be well inspired to overtake the Turks for his signature.



We naturally think of Nîmes, whose interest was revealed by France Football, or Reims, who made an offer during last summer's transfer window according to L'Équipe.



"If I have a chance, I would be very happy to play in Ligue 1. It is one of the best leagues in Europe with great players and a perfect environment to progress and show off." Tetteh said.

