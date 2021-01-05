Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Spanish top-flight side Cadiz renew interest in Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku made his debut for Ghana in October last year

Spanish La Liga side Cadiz have re-ignited their interest in Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku.



Cadiz want to sign the reliable centre-back after failing to land his signature last summer. Their manager Manuel Vizcaino is a big fan of the Ghanaian.



According to reports, Cadiz will make a move for Djiku this winter transfer window as they are confident of securing his services.



The 26-year-old plays for French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg with his contract due to run out in 2023 and is valued at 6.5 million euros.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands Strasbourg will not sell him for anything less than the valued amount.



Djiku, who made Ghana debut in October last year, has been involved in 13 games for Strasbourg so far this season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.