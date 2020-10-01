Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Spanish side Real Mallorca makes approach for Dauda Mohammed

Ghana international Dauda Mohammed

Spanish club Real Mallorca has approached Anderlecht over a potential move for Ghanaian attacker Dauda Mohammed, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



However, it is unknown how much Mallorca is ready to offer for the talented player.



The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Belgian giants as it is reported that he will not be counted on by Vincent Kompany this season.



The club is open to selling him, with one year remaining on his contract. Dauda’s contract will expire in June 2021.



But his departure also depends on Landry Dimata. Anderlecht will sell Dauda if Landry, who has been heavily linked with a move away, departs the club.



Dauda has struggled to make an impact at Anderlecht since arriving from Asante Kotoko in 2017.



He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Vitesse and Esbjerg fb.

