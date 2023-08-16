Spanish player reveals Ghana jollof inspired him to score hattrick against Bayern Munich

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

RB Leipzig forward, Dani Olmo has claimed that Ghana jollof helped him score a hattrick in the German Super Cup final.



Olmo was the star of the night on Saturday, August 12, 2023, as they beat Bayern Munich 3-0 to win the Super.



In a video shared on TikTok by German-born Ghanaian Benjamin Hendrichs, Olmo was asked what inspired him to score the hat trick which he responded: "Because of jollof rice...Ghana bro".



In previous videos posted by Hendrichs, he addressed Olmo as his Ghanaian brother and thus call the Spaniard 'Kofi' an Akan name given to a male born on Friday.



After winning the German DFB Pokal last season, the duo in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, spoke Twi while celebrating their triumph on the team bus.



Hendrichs in a previous video posted on his page enjoyed Ghanaian jollof with Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai.



In one of the videos, Olmo and former Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai enjoying Jollof.



"So today, we have jollof rice from Ghana. Dani 'Kofi' Olmo, you like it? Dominik 'Kwame' Szoboszlai, you like it?" he said in the video.



Olmo, in response, hummed while Soboslai made a gesture depicting that the dish was sumptuous.



Benjamin Hendrichs was born in Germany to a Ghanaian mother and a German father. He has committed to playing for the German national team.



He made his debut in 2016 and has had six caps in total. He was a member of the squad that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017 in Russia.





Watch Dani Olmo talks about Ghana jollof via the video below







