Spanish football expert reveals why Partey is a league champion despite leaving Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will be recognised as La Liga champion, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.



The 27-year-old featured for Los Rojiblancos on three occasions this season before sealing a shock deadline day move to Premier League side Arsenal. The Gunners paid his €50 million release clause, shocking the footballing world.



In the last few days, questions have been raised on Partey's eligibility to receive the title as champion. Those doubts have been settled by Balague.



“Yes, Thomas Partey is officially LaLiga champion. He played three games [for Atlético this season] – two [games] from the start. We don’t give medals [in LaLiga] but he is officially champion,” he told Joy Sports.



Atletico Madrid won their first league title in seven years after recording a labored 2-1 victory over relegated side Real Valladolid.



It is now Diego Simeone's second La Liga trophy in his career. Partey has struggled to fully settle in Arsenal this season.



