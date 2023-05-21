Spanish La Liga 2: Samuel Obeng scores for SD Huesca against Lugo

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng scored in SD Huesca's 2-1 win against Lugo in the Spanish La Liga 2 at the Estadio Anxo Carro on Saturday afternoon.



CD Lugo made the most of the lack of success of Ziganda’s men and tested Andres Fernández after thirty minutes, forcing him to pull off a save to prevent the home side from scoring.



After the interval, the hosts tried to control proceedings, with a brief flurry of chances, but did not expect that the Azulgranas would be clinical enough to put the game to bed only three minutes later.



Javi Martínez's right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner gave Lugo the lead in the 48th minute. Javi's goal was assisted by Enzo Lombardo following a corner.



Samuel Obeng's left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner gave SD Huesca the equalizer in the 50th minute.



Sebas Moyano scored the winning goal from a header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. His goal was assisted by Idrissa Thiam with a cross following a set-piece situation.



Samuel Obeng has scored six goals and assisted one in the La Liga 2 this season.