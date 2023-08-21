Spanish FA boss under-fire for kissing World Cup winner on live TV

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Luis Rubiales, Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has been slammed for kissing Spain Women's national team player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation.



Rubiales, who was one of the dignitaries on the podium presented the medals to the players. was captured in a viral image holding Hermoso's head by the side and kissing the former Barcelona player.



Many individuals on social media have chastised Rubiales who has hit back, labeling his critiques as 'idiots'.



"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere," Rubiales said when questioned on Radio Marca as quoted by The Daily Mail.



He added that the kiss is 'insignificant': "When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay".



"We're not here for bulls*. Me, with everything I've been through, more bulls* and more a**holes, no."



He further descended on his critique and entreated that less attention should be paid on the rants.



"Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see (the positive). It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows. Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense.'



Hermoso while explaining the viral moment on her IG live said their emotions got the better of them and that there is nothing,



'It was an emotion of the moment, there is nothing beyond it,' Hermoso added in conversation with El Tiempo de Juego. 'It will remain an anecdote. I'm sure that it won't go any further'.



The RFEF in a statement addressing the incident described the kiss as a mutual gesture to celebrate their triumph.



'(The kiss from Rubiales was) a totally spontaneous mutual gesture due to the immense joy of winning a World Cup.



Spain beat England in the Women's World Cup final to claim their first-ever World title. The European nation is also the second team to become World Champions in both men and women's football.







EE/KPE