Source: ghanafa.org

Southern Sector Referees fitness tests scheduled for October 23-25

As part of preparations for the upcoming season, Referees and Assistant Referees in the Southern Sector vying for selection to officiate in the 2020/21 Football season will undergo physical fitness tests between October 23-25 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Thirty-six (36) Referees and Thirty-three (33) Assistant Referees will undergo fitness tests for selection as Premier League Referees.



There will also be tests for Eighty (80) Referees and Seventy-two (72) Assistant Referees will also go through the tests for selection as Division One League Referees.



For selection as Women’s League competition Referees, Nineteen (19) female Referees and Twenty-six (26) Assistant Referees will participate in the exercise which will be supervised by the National Fitness Instructors and the Referees Committee.



All participants will undergo medical examinations before the fitness tests.

