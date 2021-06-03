Southampton urged to sign Jeffery Schlupp

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Southampton should try to acquire Crystal Palace left-back Jeffrey Schlupp this summer as a replacement for Ryan Bertrand, according to Carlton Palmer in a recent exclusive interview.



This is Futbol questioned the former Sheffield Wednesday man if the Saints should target the former Leicester City man, and he replied:



“Yeah, obviously. I mean, there’s no risk, is there? There’s no risk.



“Left-backs are hard to come by, left-footed left-backs who can play are hard to come by. It’s very, very difficult.



Following the news that Bertrand, 31, will leave Southampton at the end of his contract, the Saints will undoubtedly be on the lookout for a left-back this summer, with a transfer to Leicester City appearing to be on the cards for the former Chelsea player.



While Mohammed Salisu has played brilliantly at left-back this season, his future is at centre-back, so the Austrian will need to replace Bertrand, and Schlupp might be the man for the job.



