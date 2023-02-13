You are here: HomeSports2023 02 13Article 1713191

Southampton supporters shower praises on Kamaldeen Sulemana for incredible performance against Wolves

Southampton supporters on social media have praised Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana for his standout performance in their home league defeat to Wolves.

The Saints despite taking an early goal lead in their week 22 home game, couldn't hold on as 10-man Wolves fought back to snatch the points with a 2-1 victory.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who made his full debut at the Saint Mary's Stadium stood out in the game and his performance was noticed by the fans.

He was unplayable in his full debut as he showed the home team a glimpse of what they are going to see for the next three and a half years.

The fans took to Twitter to single him out for praise while calling on the other players to up their game in their bid to escape the relegations.

The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration of the game as his side lost 2-1 leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones who took over from Raph Hasenhuttl before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in November.

He set a record as the player with the most dribbles in the season - eight

Check out some of the reactions below: