Southampton revive interest to sign Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side, Southampton have reportedly revived their interest to sign Ghana international Antoine Semenyo.



The club considered the option of strengthening the squad of the team with the acquisition of the Black Stars forward last summer but dropped out later on.



Amid the struggles of the club, the Saints have reportedly just over the past weekend revived the interest in the talented attacker.



According to reports, Southampton have decided to bring in reinforcements this January to give the club a better chance of avoiding relegation at the end of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.



That is the more reason why the club is looking at signing Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo before the January transfer window ends.



The youngster has been in top form this season and is wanted by a number of clubs.



Besides Southampton, the striker is wanted by Crystal Palace as well as AFC Bournemouth.