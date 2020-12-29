Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Mohammed Salisu not ready for debut

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhutt remains unconvinced that Mohammed Salisu is ready to make his debut but believes the Ghanaian is one for the future.



The centre-back was signed from Spanish side Real Valladolid for £10.9million back in August but is yet to play a minute for the St Mary side this season.



Hasenhuttl was forced to change his centre-back pairing of Jan Bednarek and Jannik Vestergaard ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Fulham – with the latter out with a knee injury.



But the Austrian opted to recall Jack Stephens for the contest instead of handing 21-year-old Salisu his debut.



Asked when Salisu, who has been an unused substitute on five occasions for the Saints, would get his chance, Hasenhuttl said: “Sali is the future at this club and this will take time.



“We know how long other players needed to step into the team and how long it takes."



“But he has so much potential and I think on Saturday it was important for me, as I said, to not bring him in because the team is not really settled and it would be too difficult I think."



“But at the moment we are calm, I am happy he’s here and he shows with every session that he can help us.”





