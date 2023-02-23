Southampton interim manager impressed with new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The interim manager of Southampton, Ruben Sellas has opened up on how new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu have settled in at the club.



According to him, he has had good talks with the two players and is impressed with how they are coping in the new team.



In an interview, Coach Ruben Selles said he had an easy conversation with the two players to tell them what to expect under his leadership when he took over from sacked manager Nathan Jones.



"That was an easy conversation to tell them what to expect. I know they were attached with Nathan because he was in the process of picking them up…It has not been difficult. It has been more touch related; that’s what we need from you and that’s where we see now and possibly in the future,” the Southampton interim manager said.



In his first match in charge of the club, Coach Ruben Sellas started both Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu.



At the end of the clash against Chelsea in the English Premier League, the coach led Southampton to a vital 1-0 win.