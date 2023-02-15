You are here: HomeSports2023 02 15Article 1714727

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Southampton fans celebrate Kamaldeen Sulemana as he turns 21

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Fans of Premier League side Southampton have heaped praise on Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on his 21st birthday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the Saints in the winter of January for a record fee of 20 million pounds from Stade Rennes.

The player has already made two appearances, which have impressed supporters of the club.

Kamaldeen came on as a substitute in his debut appearance against Brentford in the Premier League and made his starting debut in their home game against Wolves.

The youngster had a good 2022 with the Ghana national team as he made his maiden appearance at the AFCON in Cameroon and also played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The talented winger began his career with Right to Dream Academy before moving on to FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish League before being signed by Stade Rennes.

As Kamaldeen marks his 21st birthday, fans of Southampton have been blessing the Ghanaian player with wishes.


Below are some messages from Southampton fans



















JNA/KPE