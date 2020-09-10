Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu poised for EPL opener against Crystal Palace

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu is ready to make his English Premier League debut for Southampton when the 2020/21 season starts on Saturday September, 12, 2020.



The 21-year-old took part in training this week and he is all set for this weekend's game against Crystal Palace.



The highly rated defender joined the Saints in the summer transfer window from Spanish La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.



The strong guardsman enjoyed a stellar campaign in Spain last season, making 31 La Liga appearances and scoring once as Valladolid maintained their topflight status.



His arrival is expected to contribute immensely to the defense of Southampton FC.

