Southampton confirms partnership deal with Asante Kotoko

English Premier League side, Southampton have announced their partnership deal with Ghanaian giant and two-time African Champions Asante Kotoko SC.



The deal which has long been anticipated by the Porcupine Warriors has now been confirmed by the two parties.



Southampton took to their official Twitter page to announce that Asante Kotoko has been added to its International Football Programme.



Their statement to confirm the partnership reads;



Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Asante Kotoko SC, one of the leading professional clubs in Africa, to its growing portfolio of International Club Partners.



Over the course of the partnership, Southampton will support the development of Ghanaian Premier League Asante Kotoko’s strategy both on and off the pitch.



Southampton will share their industry-leading coaching expertise to help Asante Kotoko realise their ambition of building a sustainable Academy and pathway to the first team, with year-round remote support supplemented by regular visits to Ghana throughout the partnership from the club’s International Football Partnership team.



The partnership will include Academy staff exchange visits between the UK and Ghana, as well as opportunities for Asante Kotoko’s young players to attend annual UK Player Development camps and experience the Southampton Academy methodology first-hand when travel corridors open up and it is safe to travel.



Southampton will also support the development of Asante Kotoko’s commercial and operational strategy through collaborating on key projects.





