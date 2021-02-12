Sports News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Southampton coach hails 'solid Mohammed Salisu debut'

Mohammed Salisu, Ghanaian player

Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has expressed satisfaction with Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Salisu who debuted for the club on Thursday night in the FA Cup.



Salisu played the entire duration as the Saints cruised to a 2-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure a place in the quarter-finals.



According to FotMob, the 21-year-old had 48 accurate passes with a pass success of 87%; lost one duel and made 8 clearances.



''It was a good performance from the team today. From the first moment, we showed that we wanted to go into the next round,'' Hasenhüttl said. ''I am very proud of the team.



''It's good that we have a few players back (from injury). With Sali [Mohammed Salisu] and Kyle, it gives you more opportunities and gives us the chance to stick to the game plan and play a good game.



The Saints took the lead through Danny Ings four minutes into the second half when his fortuitous finish was ruled onside by VAR.



Late on, Stuart Armstrong put the game beyond their hosts with the second goal.



Salisu was signed last summer from Spanish side Real Valladolid after an impressive debut season in the La Liga with one goal in 31 appearances.