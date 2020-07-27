Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Southampton Chief provides update on Mohammed Salisu's transfer

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Chief Executive Officer of English Premier League club, Southampton, Martin Semmens, has admitted that they are about to sign Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu.



According to reports, Salisu has passed a medical examination ahead of his proposed move to the English Premier League outfit and is expected to sign a four-year deal.



The Real Valladolid defender has been chased by several top European clubs due to his impressive debut season in the Spanish La Liga.



With the transfer window now open for clubs in England following the end of the Premier League season, Southampton CEO Martin Semmens said "Most of the stuff you see on social media isn’t always true," he told BBC Radio Solent.



"This one probably has a bit more truth to it. It has been very clearly documented, to my surprise, exactly what has been happening."



"He is a player we have looked at for a long time, a really high-quality young player in Europe who would really add something to our squad.



"We are in a process and we hope that we are lucky enough to get him.



"We are very aware that some of the biggest and best clubs in Europe have looked for him.



"We offer him something different, which is a pathway to get better, physically, and technically playing in the first team in the Premier League.



"We hope that opportunity and the pathway we have shown for other players will attract him here, but we’ll know more soon.



"It would be truthful to say that we have had that discussion. These things are complicated, but it is fair to say to everyone that he is one we are looking very closely at."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.