Sports News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Africans slam Daniel Laryea for sending off 2 Sundown players in CAF CL game against WAC

Referee Daniel Laryea in action durng WAC-Sundowns semi-final clash Referee Daniel Laryea in action durng WAC-Sundowns semi-final clash

Some South Africans have slammed Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea for sending off two Mamelodi Sundowns players during the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final against Wydad Athletic Club on Saturday, May 15, 2023.

Laryea also disallowed Sundown's goal in the game after that ended scoreless at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Shalulile put Sundowns ahead 10 minutes into the game but the goal was chopped off for an offside after a VAR review.

On the stroke of halftime, Daniel Laryea, after a VAR review, sent off Sundowns' Neo Maema for stapping Amine Aboulfath during a tussle.

Sundowns received their second red card of the night in the dying embers of the game after substitute Marcelo Allende's poor challenge on Arsene Kaiku. Laryea after another VAR review sent the Chilean straight to the tunnel.

After the draw, some South Africans on social media rated Laryea below average and others labelled him as biased.

A few others believe the Ghanaian rightfully applied the rules and commended his performance.

Daniel Laryea handled the game together with his compatriot, Kwasi Achempong Brobbey as assistant line two, Comoros referee Soulaimane Amaldine as assistant line one and Gambian Lamin Jammeh served as fourth official.

Laryea is a hugely rated Ghanaian referee who got his FIFA badge in 2014. He has officiated in the CAF Women's Champions League, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and other tournaments.

