South African defender Luke Fleurs shot dead in car robbery attempt

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the passing of their player Luke Fleurs, who was shot dead in a car hijack on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.



The Gold and Blacks confirmed the 24-year-old defender's tragic passing in a statement released on Wednesday.



“Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” Chief wrote.



The incident reportedly occurred at a fuel station in Florida, Johannesburg.



According to a police report, the player was approached by some gunmen who ordered him to get out of the car and shot him in the process.



“The suspects pointed at him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told local media as quoted by BBC.



Luke Fleurs began his career at Ubuntu Cape Town youth team in 2013 before transitioning to the first team in 2017.



In his 7-year professional football career, he played for Ubuntu Cape Town, Super Sports United and Kaizer Chiefs.



He joined the Chiefs in October 2023, signing a two-year contract.



