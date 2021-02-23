Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

South Africa threatens to boycott AFCON qualifying game against Ghana

Ghana will play South Africa next month

Ghana’s Group C opponent South Africa has threatened to withdraw from the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying game against the Black Stars if the game is shifted from their country.



The domestic football governing body (GFA) recently wrote to CAF to shift the match to a neutral venue amid fears of the Covid-19 spike in that country.



However, the South African Football Association (SAFA) has told African governing body, CAF that it will not host the AFCON qualifier against Ghana on a neutral ground.



SAFA insist it will not participate in any match outside its jurisdiction following a cancellation of a CAF Champions League matches involving both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.



But SAFA will have none of that, indicating to CAF that it will withdraw from the qualifiers if the game is shifted from their country.



"Following the resumption of football in the country for both international and domestic activities, we have never had a surge in the number of infections due to the strict health protocols in place that are in line with CAF COVID-19 health protocols.



All our clubs/national teams will not use neutral venues, as there are no substantial health reasons to do so. We request that CAF should provide us with any breach of their COVID-19 health protocols by both Clubs and National Teams. We request that CAF provide us with any research conducted regarding our COVID-19 situation in South Africa that would warrant alternatives at this stage as all countries have COVID-19 cases with Morocco being second on the continent behind South Africa. Having hosted Sao Tome in an AFCON qualifier and a number of matches in the CAF championships without any health-related incidences, we urge CAF to apply rules and regulations where clubs or countries do not want to travel to South Africa or to allow South Africa in their countries. Those clubs and countries must forfeit the matches in line with the CAF Regulations".



CAF is yet to respond to the statement by the South African Football Association.



