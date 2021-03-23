South Africa star Percy Tau eyes win against Ghana on Thursday

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

South Africa poster boy, Percy Tau is determined to helping the Bafana Bafana defeat the Black Stars of Ghana to gain the advantage to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Pitted in Group C, the two sides will lock horns on Thursday, March 25, 2021, on matchday five of the qualifying matches.



Having lost the first leg in Ghana, South Africa is geared up to stage revenge on the matchday.



Ahead of the game, Percy Tau believes the Bafana Bafana has a good chance of beating the Black Stars to pick the maximum points.



“We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains advantage to go to AFCON but I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result.



“We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game.



“We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well,” the Brighton forward said in an interview with Safa.net.



The match is expected to be played in Johannesburg on Thursday and will kick-off at 16:00GMT.