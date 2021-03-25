South Africa 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars book AFCON qualification

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have booked their place at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, set to be hosted in Cameroon next year.



The Black Stars sealed their place after playing out a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Johannesburg in their penultimate Group C match on Thursday evening.



Bafana Bafana were the better side in the opening 45 minutes but were unlucky not to have registered on the scoresheet at the break.



The home side dominated the Black Stars at the FNB Stadium with Percy Tau running the show, however, goalkeeper Razak Abalora made two stunning saves to keep the visitors in the game.



Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah struggled to keep up with the swift passing and pace of the South Africans in midfield while debutants Emmanuel Gyasi and Kwame Opoku produced nothing of note.



Ghana Coach C.K Akonnor reacted by withdrawing Kwame Opoku for Osman Bakari at half time and the team responded instantly after the recess.



Mohammed Kudus’s exquisite first touch took him away from his marker before slotting the ball home to put the Black Stars in front in the 49th minute.



The South Africans drew level three minutes after through talisman Percy Tau who got in behind Ghana’s defence to score his 4th goal of the qualifying campaign.



The game's tempo slowed down after the quick start to the second half with both teams cautious not to concede again.



The visitors seemed more than happy to leave South Africa with a crucial point that has mathematically secured them a place at next year’s finals with a game to spare.



Ghana’s will face São Tomé and Principe in the final Group C Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 28, 2021.



