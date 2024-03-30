Soon, they'll have to start paying taxes to me - Kudus on players copying his goal celebrations

Sports News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus humorously hinted that players copying how he celebrates his goals would have to start paying taxes to him.



Kudus's "take a seat" goal celebrations have become his signature move since joining the Hammers.



Notably, Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho have mimicked the celebration, with Garnacho doing so during the Red Devils' victory over West Ham earlier this year.



In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus shared the inspiration behind the celebration, explaining, "I just thought about something out of the box and then some other people followed it up."



He continued, "Now there’s a conversation about whose is better. I’ll have to come up with another juice and put more spices in the thing. It’s all about resting after scoring a goal. There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground."



Kudus jokingly said that while other players are permitted to replicate his celebration, they would soon need to start paying taxes for doing so.



"They’re allowed to do it," Kudus added. "But soon they will have to start paying taxes."



